CHART: This Shows You What Terrible Value The Australian Snow Fields Are For Skiers

Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty

Australia is well known for being one of the most expensive countries in Asia Pacific region.

And with the ski season getting cracking, the Australian snow fields received a huge 140 centimetre dump this week.

So Business Insider had a look at whether skiing Down Under is really worth it.

To do this we compared the cost of a one-day lift pass at different ski resorts around the world with average snowfall at each slope. Keep in mind this does not include the cost of travel.

The snowfall data doesn’t include the Australian 2014 season and lift prices in some locations do change depending on when you’re skiing and for how many days. But this graph shows just how expensive one day lift passes are compared to the amount of snow you get, and compared to other resorts around the rest of the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.