CHART: This Is What Your Vote Is Worth In Cash

You may feel that your individual vote doesn’t make a difference and has little or no worth on the political scales.

But it does have a cash value.

We can reveal that, for this year at least, it’s valued at almost $2.50 and next year it will be worth 252.781 cents.

The Australian Electoral Commission paid out to candidates a total of $58,076,456 in 2013 election funding which works out to 248.8 cents per vote.

The amount of election funding payable is calculated by multiplying the number of first preference votes received by the rate of payment applicable at the time.

The rate is indexed every six months in line with increases in the Consumer Price Index.

The good news is that the dollars (cents) cash value of your vote has been rising, as this chart shows:

Chart: Business Insider Australia. Data: Australian Electoral Commission

