CHART: This is how China is feeding itself

China has over a billion people to feed, but pollution and climate change are making it harder.

According to some sources, almost 40% of China’s arable land has been degraded – its capacity to produce food has been reduced.

In order to makeup the shortfall, China has turned to fertiliser in a big way, using products like potash and phosphate to boost the yield of the remaining land.

The latest data from the Food and Agriculture Organization shows China using a mindboggling 364.4kg of fertiliser on every hectare of arable land.

Australia, by comparison, manages with just 50.9kg per hectare.

The world average is about 119.9kg.

Even with that massive discrepancy, Australia has managed to increase its food production by a greater amount than China.

