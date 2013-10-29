CHART: This Aussie Cheese Company's Shares Are Smashing It On The Back Of Multiple Takeover Offers

Shares in Warrnambool Cheese rose more than 10% to a record high of $9.30 this morning after almost 2% of the company changed hands in a single trade.

The AFR reports that Japanese F&B giant Lion had purchased the shares to block a potential takeover.

Warrnambool has been in takeover discussions with diary firms Bega, Murray Goulburn and Saputo since 12 September and its share price has climbed steadily since.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.