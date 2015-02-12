CHART: These are the most profitable parts of Telstra's business

David Thodey, CEO Telstra. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Telstra makes more money, measured as a percentage, on selling data than any other part of its business.

In terms of profitability, it pockets 64 cents of every dollar it charges for data. The rest goes in costs.

On the other end of the scale, it keeps 40 cents in every dollar for mobile.

However, the business of selling data isn’t growing. It’s fallen 2.7%.

And mobile has grown 9.6%, making up the biggest chunk of Telstra’s revenue at more than 40%.

Mobile recorded revenue growth of 9.6% to $5,327 million, the strongest level of revenue growth in six halves with increases across all major product categories.

Domestic retail customer services increased by 366,000 in the six months to December, bringing the total to 16.4 million mobile services.

