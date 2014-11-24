CHART: The Uni Degrees With The Highest First-Year Pay In Australia

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A degree in dentistry gives the best starting pay after graduation at $80,000 a year, according to analysis by Graduate Careers Australia.

The next highest is graduates from optometry ($70,000), engineering ($64,000), medicine ($60,000) and earth sciences (also $60,000).

Here’s the full list:

Graduates in Western Australia earned the highest median starting salary ($57,000) followed by graduates in the ACT ($56,000) and the Northern Territory ($55,500). Those getting a job in Victoria earned the lowest ($50,000).

The median annual starting salary for new Australian resident bachelor degree graduates aged less than 25 increased slightly to $52,500 from $52,000 in 2012.

While the graduate employment market hasn’t yet fully recovered from the GFC, 71.3% of new bachelor degree graduates found a full-time job within four months of course completion in 2013.

