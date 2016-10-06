CHART: These are Australia's major goods exports by value

Photo by Roger Ball/Worldsteel via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered what are Australia’s major goods exports are, the chart below from the National Australia Bank has all the answers.

Metal ores and minerals, a majority of which is iron ore, is the most valuable goods export by dollar value. That’s followed by rural goods, items including meat, grain, wool, among others, with coal, coke and briquettes coming in a close third.

Other mineral fuels, essentially LNG, is next in line, although its value will likely grow in the years ahead as new facilities come online.

Missing from the chart is services given they are not a “good”. According to the ABS, the value of Australian services exports totalled $6.174 billion in August, slightly ahead of metal ores and minerals at $6.078 billion.

Tourism related exports made up a fair chunk of that total, valued at $4.049 billion.

