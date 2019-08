MYOB’s IPO is out.

Now, this is just an observation and no reflection on the value of the deal.

But meet the management team.

The two women on the management team are Alla Keogh, head of people and performance, and Natalie Feehan, general manager of marketing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.