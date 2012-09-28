CHART: There Are More Than 1 Billion Mobile Internet Users

The mobile Internet is scaling much faster than its desktop predecessor. According to the International Telecommunications Union, the number of mobile internet users has grown from 268 million in 2007 to almost 1.1 billion by the end of 2011, and is probably pushing closer to 1.5 billion today.



While it is not surprising that the mobile Internet is growing faster than the desktop, the speed is still impressive. Mobile now accounts for 12 per cent of global internet traffic, up from 1 per cent at the beginning of 2009.

Furthermore, many new Internet users will be mobile-only. In China, for example, there are now more mobile Internet users than broadband users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.