CHART: The Yankees Had The Least Efficient Payroll In Baseball This Season

The Yankees had a payroll of approximately $US257.9 million this season if we also include the $US29.1 million luxury tax bill. That means the Yankees spent $US3.03 million in payroll for each of their 85 wins, by far the largest amount in baseball.

Only two other teams (Dodgers, Phillies) even spent more than $US2.00 million per victory.

At the other end, the Astros, thanks to a $US22.1 million payroll, only paid $US430,000 per win this season. However, five of the eight most efficient clubs did make the playoffs, led by the Rays at just $US630,000 per win…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.