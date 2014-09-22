CHART: The World's Top 20 Carbon Polluters

Steelworks in Hebei, China | Photo: Andrew Wong/Getty Images

The build up of carbon in the atmosphere and the warming of the planet hasn’t slowed, according an annual assessment released today.

The annual Global Carbon Budget, a detailed report from all around the world, shows dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels and cement production continue to grow at a high pace.

To meet a warming limit of 2 Degrees Celsius, average global rates of emissions reduction over the next several decades needs to be more than 5% per year.

Over the last year, US emission increased 2.9% in 2013 due to a rebound in coal consumption, reversing the declining trend in emissions since 2008.

Indian emissions grew at 5.1% caused by robust economic growth and an increase in the carbon intensity of the economy.

In the European Union, emissions decreased 1.8% on the back of a weak economy and emission decreases in some countries offsetting a return to coal led by Poland, Germany, Finland.

Australia comes in at number 15 on the world list of carbon emissions.

Emissions in Australia continued to decline in 2013 adding to a downward trend which began in 2009, largely due to the decline in electricity generation from coal power plants.

Here’s the emissions for the top 20 countries:

2013 fossil fuel emissions from top 20 countries including EU28 (together and separate) in billion tonnes CO2/yr.

