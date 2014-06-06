CHART: The West Is Over --  Asia Will Dominate The Smartphone Industry In The Next 5 Years

This data from Ericsson couldn’t be clearer: If you want to sell a phone in the near future, go East. The West is basically over as a growth market for phones. That’s because the U.S. and Europe is close to full penetration when it comes to high-end mobile devices. This chart shows the estimated number of smartphone subscriptions expected in different markets from 2013 to 2019. Virtually all future growth will come from emerging markets. Chart by Statista:

