CHART: The US Is In The Second Toughest World Cup Group

No matter how you look at it, the United State got an incredibly difficult draw for next year’s World Cup in Brazil. But if we consider ESPN’s Soccer Power Index ranking for each team, only one group is more difficult than group G.

In the chart below we averaged the Soccer Power Index ranking of every country in each group. Only group D’s average ranking of 14.0 is tougher than the 15.3 average ranking in the United State’s group G.

Groups G and D are not as top heavy as group B, which includes three of the top 10 countries in the world, but unlike group B there are no easy wins with Costa Rica (no. 25) as the lowest ranked team in both groups combined.

