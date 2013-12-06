CHART: The United States Will Be A Huge Underdog In The 2014 World Cup

The United States men’s soccer team is 100/1 to win the 2014 World Cup according to the sportsbook Bovada.lv. Those odds put the United States in the middle of the 32-team tournament, tied for 15th with Mexico.

Brazil is the favourite to win the tournament on their own soil at 3/1, followed by Germany (5/1), Argentina (6/1), and the 2010 champion Spain (6.5/1).

Part of the United States’s long odds is the quality of the squad as compared to other countries. However, the U.S. is also hurt by the process in which teams will be sorted into groups. That draw is almost certainly going to lead to the U.S. being placed in a group that will make it difficult to be one of the 16 teams to advance to the knockout stage.

