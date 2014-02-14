CHART: The United States Dominates When It Comes To Olympic Gold Medals

When it comes to winning gold medals in Olympic competitions, no country brings home gold more often than the United States and it’s not even close.

In the 49 Summer and Winter Olympiads prior to Sochi, the United States has won 2,678 medals, including 1,077 gold medals, the most all-time. If we also include medals won by the Soviet Union, Russia is second with 643 gold medals. However, they trail Germany slightly in the overall medal count (1,703 to 1,700).

Here are the 20 countries that have won the most Olympic gold medals all-time.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

