CHART: The Top 15 Coldest Football Games Ever Played

The National Weather Service has made a chart of the top 15 coldest football games ever played based on the temperature around game time.

The NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday could be one of the coldest games ever played. The 1967 “Ice Bowl” holds the current record, when temperatures at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field sank to minus -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The average temperature during tomorrow’s game, in Green Bay, Wis., is currently forecast to be -4 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -19 degrees, according the National Weather Service.

Take a look at the chart below:

