CHART: The Top 10 Australian Suburbs For Housing Price Growth In 2014

My house is your home by Ken Unsworth at the Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Property analysts CoreLogic RP Data say combined capital city home values increased in 2014 by 8.5% with house values up 8.9% and unit values rising by 5.9%.

“As always, there were certain areas across the country that have well and truly outperformed others,” says CoreLogic RP Data.

These suburbs showed the biggest prices rises for median values in percentage terms over 12 months:

And these are the suburbs with with the best growth in the price of units:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.