CHART: The Stunning Rise In The Number Of Chinese Tourists To Australia

Little wonder Alan Joyce is spending so much time and energy on China.

Here’s a chart from the Tourism and Transport Forum, released today, that shows the staggering growth of Chinese tourists coming to Australia.

The growth was 18.3% last year, following 15.6% growth the previous year. Other emerging markets feature as well but the story here is China.

Courtesy Tourism and Transport Forum

Tourism Australia estimates the Chinese tourism market could be worth up to $9 billion to the country by 2020.

Here’s what TTF CEO Ken Morrison had to say:

“While the mining investment boom is subsiding, the people boom from Asia is just beginning and it’s vital to prioritise those industries that can deliver economic growth for Australia – like tourism. “This is backed up by a Deloitte report released today, Positioning for prosperity? Catching the next wave, the latest in its Building the Lucky Country Series, which names tourism as one of five super-growth industry sectors that can help assure Australia’s economic future. “Tourism already generates more than $100 billion in expenditure every year, directly employs more than 530,000 Australians across the country and is Australia’s largest services export. “With the right support and policy frameworks in place to attract investment and grow the workforce, tourism will play an even bigger role in securing Australia’s economic future.

