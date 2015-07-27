CHART: The spectacular rise and fall of Atlas Iron's share price

It’s fair to say Atlas Iron’s shares have had a rough morning. Following a three-month trading halt and capital raising that fell well short of expectations, shares in the company have been dumped, falling a whooping 67% to 3.9c.

While a steep decline, it only tells part of the story. Here’s the daily chart of the company’s share price dating back to the start of 2009.

It’s an unbelievable chart, and probably a touch painful for anyone who bought over the past four years.

On July 25, 2011 the shares hit a high of $4.34. Now they currently trade at 3.9 cents. That’s a decline of over 99% in a the space of just four years.

Ouch!

