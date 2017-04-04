CHART: South Africa's currency is getting thumped on the markets

Sam Jacobs

The South African rand has been crushed in the wake of political upheaval in the ruling African National Congress party.

On Monday, ratings agency S&P cut South Africa’s credit rating to junk status and the rand promptly fell by 2% against the US dollar.

Junk debt, as it is known, is any debt carrying a long-term rating of BB+ or lower.

The currency has fallen more than 12% since last Monday, when President Jacob Zuma ordered his finance secretary, Pravin Gordhan, to return home from an international investor roadshow.

Zuma has since sacked Gordhan, a well respected figure in the finance community who was presiding over a plan to reign in government spending.

This chart, via investing.com, shows the key events which have led to the USD/ZAR shooting higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.