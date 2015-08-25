CHART: The Shanghai Composite just closed at the lowest level this year

The index finished the session down 7.63% at 2964.9674 points, the first time it has closed below the 3000 point level since December 24 last year.

Combined with the 8.5% plunge recorded yesterday, the index has now fallen 15.06% in just two trading sessions.

It is the largest two-day percentage decline since December 17, 1996.

From the high of August 18, the index has lost a jaw dropping 26% in just five trading sessions.

