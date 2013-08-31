CHART: The Seattle Seahawks Have The Largest Payroll In The NFL

The NFL has a salary cap and a salary floor, but that does not mean all teams are created equal.

We won’t know the exact numbers until teams make their final cuts, but if we look at how much each team is paying just in base salaries for the 2013 season, no team will spend more than the Seattle Seahawks. Of their approximately $US127.8 million salary cap figure*, the Seahawks will spend $US95.1 million (74.4%) on their top 51 base salaries via spotrac.com.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland Raiders have $US49.7 million of their salary cap taken up by “dead money” (salary cap figures for players no longer on the team). That means the Raiders will only spend $US46.4 million (38.9%) of their salary cap space on base salaries.

In other words, the Raiders’ actual payroll will be less than half of the salaries being paid to Seahawks players this season. Here is a team-by-team breakdown of each team’s salary cap commitments, ranked by base salaries…

#5 academics

#7 Student life

* Base salary, signing bonus, other bonuses, and dead money are the four major components of the salary cap. There are a couple of other minor commitments (e.g. players on the Physically Unable to Perform list). Therefore, these salary cap figures are approximations, with the true values likely to be slightly higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.