CHART: The Red Sox Are Dominating The Cardinals Off The Field

The winner of this year’s World Series is still to be determined, but when it comes to making money, the Cardinals are not even in the same class as the Red Sox.

The folks at Bloomberg.com put together a fun infographic breaking down the values of all 30 Major League Baseball franchises as well as their major revenue streams. The Red Sox have a total franchise value of $US2.06 billion. That is third overall, trailing just the Yankees ($3.28 billion) and the Dodgers ($2.10 billion). The Cardinals are 15th with a value of $US805 million.

The biggest difference between the Cardinals and the Red Sox is the teams’ regional sports networks. While NESN is worth $US675 million to the Red Sox, the Cardinals do not have their own network…

Data via Bloomberg.com

