CHART: The Sports Leagues With The Highest Attendance In The World

There is no denying the popularity of soccer worldwide. But when it comes to average attendance per game, American football is king, with the NFL averaging 68,401 fans per game last year.

The average attendance for an NFL game more than twice as much as every other sports league except for Germany’s Bundesliga and England’s Premier League according to data collected by Economist.com.

Of course, things would look much different if we consider total attendance figures. In that case, Major League Baseball would come out on top with more than 74 million fans in 2013, easily outdistancing Japan’s NPB with 22 million.

