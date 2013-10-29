This Incredible Chart Shows How London Is Totally Separate From The Rest Of The UK

The red-hot London housing market has been of particular interest as of late, with ultra-rich foreign buyers grabbing up high-end real estate like crazy.

This chart via Savills’ Neal Hudson shows just how unique the London market is as compared to the rest of the country.

Here you can see regional housing prices versus the 2007 housing peak. London is in a league of its own.

