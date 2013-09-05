CHART: The Lions Are The NFL's Oldest Team

The Detroit Lions will be the NFL’s oldest team when the season starts this week according to data collected by Jimmy Kempski of Philly.com.

With an average age of 27.2 years, Lions players are 2.2 years older than the average player on the St. Louis Rams (25.0), the NFL’s youngest team. While that may not seem like much on the surface, consider that nobody in the NFL was under the age of 21 in 2012. A difference of 2.2 years across the 53-man roster and on a scale that starts at 21 is enormous.

Here is a look at the average age of the 53-man roster of all 32 teams*….

* As of August 31.

