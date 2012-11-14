The iPad Is Still Consumers' Top Tablet Pick

For all the talk of increased competition in the tablet market, consumers still view the iPad as their top choice.



According to a survey of U.S. consumers by PriceGrabber.com, 63 per cent of consumers chose the iPad 3 or iPad 4 as their top tablet, followed by the iPad Mini at 24 per cent.

(Respondents were allowed multiple responses.)

While a majority of consumers would choose an iPad in an ideal world where price isn’t an issue, for most gift shoppers price is an issue. We expect manufacturers of low-cost tablets, both mini and full-size, to continue to grab market share from Apple over the next year.

In the same survey, when asked whether they would rather receive a tablet or a PC, 59 per cent of consumers said they would rather receive a tablet than a PC.

