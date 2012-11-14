The iPad Is Still Consumers' Top Tablet Pick

Alex Cocotas

For all the talk of increased competition in the tablet market, consumers still view the iPad as their top choice.

According to a survey of U.S. consumers by PriceGrabber.com, 63 per cent of consumers chose the iPad 3 or iPad 4 as their top tablet, followed by the iPad Mini at 24 per cent.

(Respondents were allowed multiple responses.)

While a majority of consumers would choose an iPad in an ideal world where price isn’t an issue, for most gift shoppers price is an issue. We expect manufacturers of low-cost tablets, both mini and full-size, to continue to grab market share from Apple over the next year.

In the same survey, when asked whether they would rather receive a tablet or a PC, 59 per cent of consumers said they would rather receive a tablet than a PC. 

