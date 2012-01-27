CHART: The Incredible Inflation Of Super Bowl Ad Prices Since '67

Cindy Crawford’s classic 1992 ad for Pepsi

It’s not news that Super Bowl advertising is the most expensive TV airtime available. This year, the top price NBC got for its Feb. 5 in-game inventory during the Giants-Patriots face-off is $4 million.On average, the network sold 30-second spots for $3.5 million each — still a significant rise from last year.



In fact, 2012 will go down as a banner year for the event. As this chart shows, the price doesn’t hold steady. While it always trends up, there are years — recessions, mostly — when advertisers shy away from dropping the colossal sums needed to make an impact in the Big Game.

In 2010, after the financial crisis, the price dipped to $2.65 million, down from $3.05 million in 2009.

A decade earlier, 2001 and 2002 were double-decline years as the dot-com crash was followed by the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade centre — a one-two punch on commercial activity. (In late 2001 and early 2002 many companies stopped advertising altogether.)

The first Super Bowl in 1967 cost just $40,000. By 1980, the year of Mean Joe Green’s Coke commercial, the price was up to $723,000.

By 1984, when Apple aired the iconic “1984” spot that set a new standard for blockbuster ads, it cost nearly $1 million.

Super Bowl ad prices adjusted for inflation

