CHART: The health sector is driving Australian and global employment growth

The strength of the jobs market in Australia surprised many over the course of 2015. The more than 300,000 new jobs created was a sharp acceleration away from that number suggested by indicators such as the NAB employment sub-index.

That acceleration was in no small part driven by the strong growth from jobs in the health care and social assistance sector.

That job creation is being driven by the aging population. So it should be no surprise that Australian health care jobs have been so strong.

But data from the OECD reveals that trend in employment growth has gone global with more people employed in the sector than ever before.

Australian employment is above the OECD average but still mid range. Even the United States has more working in the sector as a percentage of total employment while the northern European nations have a significantly large proportion working in the sector.

That suggests there is plenty of room for the health care sector to continue to provide a strong underpinning to jobs growth in the year and years ahead.

