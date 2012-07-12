CHART: The Global Beat-down Of The Euro

On another day where the euro is getting destroyed, This chart from the European Central Bank’s Monthly Bulletin shows just how poorly the currency is viewed.



It has declined a massive 8.5 per cent against the Yen since March, and an average of 3.6 per cent against the currencies its 20 largest trading partners over the same period.

From the European Central Bank (click for larger image):

Photo: ECB

