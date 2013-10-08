CHART: The Denver Broncos Look A Lot Like The Undefeated 2007 New England Patriots

The 2007 New England Patriots finished the regular season 16-0 and they did it by outscoring their opponents by a Super Bowl-era record 19.7 points per game. Through five weeks of the 2013 season, the Denver Broncos are on a similar pace suggesting that 16-0 could be within reach.

While the Broncos are dominating opponents in a different manner than the 2007 Patriots, Denver is 5-0 and outscoring their opponents by 18.2 points per game. That would be the second-highest point differential per game in the Super Bowl era.

The Broncos are doing it with offence, averaging 46.0 points per game. The 2007 Patriots had a better mix of good offence (36.8 points per game) and good defence (17.1 points allowed per game). Still, the end result is nearly identical for both teams which means the Broncos may have a shot to become just the second team to go 16-0…

