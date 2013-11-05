CHART: The Chiefs Are Not The Worst 9-0 Team Ever, But It's Close

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 9-0 thanks in large part to Andy Reid and even larger part to an easy early-season schedule. This has led some to speculate that the Chiefs are the worst 9-0 team in NFL history.

A closer look at the Chiefs and other 9-0 teams shows that they are not the worst, but it is close.

So far this season the Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 104 points (11.6 point differential per game). Point differential is considered a better indication of a team’s true ability and is typically a better indicator of how the team will perform in the future. Of the 26 clubs to start 9-0, the Chiefs’s 104 point differential through nine games ranks 22nd. The good news for the Chiefs is that they are still well-ahead of the 2006 Colts who went 9-0 despite outscoring their opponents by just 60 points (6.7 points per game)…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

