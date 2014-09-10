CHART: The Average Australian Household's Income Is $145,400, Here's What They Spend It On

The average income of Australia’s 9.3 million households is $145,400, up 2.4% from the same time last year according to the ABS.

Made up of wages, investment incomes, welfare payments and the imputed rent value of home ownership, here is what Australians are spending their money on.

IBISWorld

According to the findings, Australians spend more than a quarter of their total income just on taxes and rent. While non-durable items are the single biggest outlay at about 17%.

Moneysmart, an online initiative set up by ASIC to help Australians manage their money, has created some cool infographics on Australians’ spending broken down by state and stage of life.

Here are some of the best ones.

Tasmanians spend more on transport than housing Queenslanders spend the most on dental The top end likes to smell good Aussies love to holiday It pays to be a young single

