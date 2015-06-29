CHART: The Australian VIX just hit a 2015 high

Australian stocks are getting crushed as the financial world braces for the European market open. The ASX200 was down 2.3% a short time ago.

And the market expects the big price moves to continue.

Here’s the chart of the A-VIX, which measures traders’ expected volatility in prices. It has been rising this afternoon and is currently on track for its highest close since 3rd July 2014.

