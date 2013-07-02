CHART: The Australian Market Got A Huge Boost From The RBA's Cash Rate Decision Today

The ASX200 jumped 2.63% today on positive US manufacturing data and the RBA’s decision to leave the cash rate at a record low 2.75% this afternoon.

The index jumped about 1.7% early this morning on the overnight news, almost making up for yesterday’s 1.92% fall.

It was trading at about 4777 just before the RBA announcement at 2.30pm, and climbed steadily following the announcement to close at a high of 4834.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

Today’s 2.63% rally was the biggest intraday gain for the ASX200 since December 2011.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.