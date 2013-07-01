CHART: The Aussie Market Had A Pretty Rough Start To The New Financial Year

The ASX200 fell 1.92% today on poor Chinese economic data.

The index closed at 4710.30. All sectors besides gold were down: financials fell 2.2%, materials fell 1.1% and consumer staples closed down 2.2%, the SMH reports.

Mining and resources sector firms Discovery Metals, Ausdrill, Mineral Deposits Ltd and Boart Longyear led the fall, with stocks falling between 11.1% and 7.4%.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

New data about Australia’s trade balance, retail sales and dwelling approvals will be released later this week.

