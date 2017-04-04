CHART: The Aussie dollar dropped on the RBA decision

Sam Jacobs

The Aussie dollar just fell back through US76 cents.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holding interest rates at 1.5% as expected, currency markets interpreted the RBA’s accompanying statement as more dovish in tone.

That immediately drove the AUD down 0.33% against the greenback and it fell below US76 cents. Here’s the chart, via investing.com:

Australian government bonds rallied, with the yield on the 10-year bond falling to 2.601%, its lowest point for this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.