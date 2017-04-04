CHART: The Aussie dollar dropped on the RBA decision

The Aussie dollar just fell back through US76 cents.
With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holding interest rates at 1.5% as expected, currency markets interpreted the RBA’s accompanying statement as more dovish in tone.
That immediately drove the AUD down 0.33% against the greenback and it fell below US76 cents. Here’s the chart, via investing.com:
Australian government bonds rallied, with the yield on the 10-year bond falling to 2.601%, its lowest point for this year.
