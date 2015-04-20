CHART: The ASX rally has delivered huge returns for retirement funds in just three months

Luis Davilla/Cover/Getty Images

Australian Super Funds have had their best quarter in more than three years with the median balanced option growing 5.7%.

The month of March produced a healthy 0.6% rise, which was down on February’s spectacular 3% jump.

So far this financial year, balanced super fund options have enjoyed a 10.8% gain.

Much if this is driven by Australian equities with the ASX 200 index 10% higher since the start of calendar 2015.

Jeff Bresnahan, founder of SuperRatings, says the March result takes the number of positive monthly returns to eight out of nine this financial year. September was the only month to record a decline, down 0.6%.

This chart demonstrates the quarterly performance of median funds:

“Despite uncertainty about Australian and global growth, super funds have enjoyed a strong financial year to date,” he says.

Overall, Australians look likely to enjoy a third consecutive year of double digit superannuation returns, a feat not achieved since before the GFC.

Between 60% and 70% of Australians in major funds are invested in the default investment option, which in most cases is the balanced investment.

