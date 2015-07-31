CHART: The ASX has a great track record at month-end in 2015

There have been 146 trading sessions for Australia’s ASX 200 so far in 2015.

77 sessions it’s finished higher and 69 lower, equating to a winning percentage of 52.7%.

Nice.

While a far smaller sample size, on the last trading day of the month the index has rallied on five of six occasions in 2015, or 83.33%.

Amazing!

On that form we could be looking at a three-peat of gains to end the month, at least based on recent history.

So far in July the index has put on 2.79%.

