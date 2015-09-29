Chart: The ASX 200 just suffered one of its largest falls on record

Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index had a session to forget on Tuesday, closing the session down a whopping 3.82%.

Not only did it close at the lowest level seen since July 10, 2013, it also suffered the 18th largest one-day percentage loss in its 15-year history.

Excluding the 4.09% decline registered on August 24 this year – yet again sparked by heightened concerns over China’s economy – the only larger declines occurred during the global financial crisis, European debt crisis and the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.