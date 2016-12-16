CHART: The amount of Australian shares held by foreign investors

TWILLIAM WEST / AFP / Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered just how much of Australia’s stock market is held by foreign investors, here is the answer.

Courtesy of Savanth Sebastian, senior economist at Commsec, comes the chart below showing the percentage of Australian shares held by offshore investors.

It stood at 45.2% as at the end of the September quarter this year, just above its long-run average.

While it has been higher in the past in percentage terms, in dollar terms, it currently stands at the highest level on record, says Sebastian.

“Foreigners held a record $765.6 billion of Aussie shares in the September quarter,” he said.

“No worries about our economy from abroad.”

Over the same period, the percentage of Australian bonds held by foreigners fell to a 14-year low of 47.8%.

