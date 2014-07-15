CHART: The 4 Countries That Rule The World Cup

The chart below shows just how much international soccer has been dominated by just a handful of countries.

Germany has now won four World Cups, equaling Italy and coming within one of Brazil for the most all time. Germany’s run to the cup also marked their eighth appearance in the final, the most all time.

Overall, the top four countries (Germany, Brazil, Italy, Argentina) have won 15 of the 20 World Cups and have accounted for 26 of the 40 spots in the final, including both spots this year. While other countries have had brief runs of domination (e.g. Spain in recent years), these four have been the most consistent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.