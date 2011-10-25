This Is The Super Simple Chart Steve Jobs Made To Save Apple From Extinction

When Steve Jobs came back to Apple in 1997, the most important thing he did was simplify the product line.



At the time Apple was making a bunch of different products for a bunch of different people, and none of it made any sense.

After weeks of meeting with product people he had heard enough, writes Walter Isaacson in Steve Jobs. He shouted “Stop!” in the middle of a product meeting and said, “This is crazy.”

He went to a whiteboard and drew up the chart below which was a simple cross. At the top it had consumer and pro. On the sides it had desktop and portable.

By focusing on just four products Apple was able to start its comeback.

Photo: Business Insider

