The Scariest Job Chart In Sports Now Looks Even Uglier

With David Moyes out as manager of Manchester United we are reminded just how little job security there is in the English Premier League.

Of the 20 teams in the top division of English soccer, nine teams have now changed managers since the start of the season.

The average tenure for Premier League managers is now just 665 days based on data from SportingIntelligence.com.

It gets worse if we consider that only seven clubs still have the same manager they had at the end of the 2012-13 season. Mark Hughes, who is still in his first season as manager of Stoke City, is now the eighth-longest tenured manager in the Premier League.

In addition, only three clubs have the same manager from the 2011-12 season, and one of those clubs (West Ham United) wasn’t even in the Premier League that season.

The good news for Moyes is that he probably won’t have to wait very long for another job to open up.

