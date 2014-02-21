CHART: Team USA Leads Sochi Medal Count But Is Well-Behind Their 2010 Olympic Performance

Through 14 days and 81 events, Team USA sits atop the Sochi Olympics medal board with 25 medals overall, two ahead of Team Russia. However, despite 12 additional events in this year’s Olympics, the United States is only on pace for 30 medals, seven fewer than they won in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Overall, the United States has won 9.8% of the Sochi gold medals and 10.2% of the total medals. In 2010, Team USA won 10.5% of the gold medals and 14.3% of the overall medals.

While the United States has shown great improvement in the last four Winter Olympiads as compared to the four prior to those, this year’s performance has to be considered a disappoint as they have failed to show continued improvement even if they end up winning the medal count.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.