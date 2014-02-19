CHART: Americans Gold Medal Winners Are Paid Little Compared To Other Countries

Cork Gaines

When it comes to rewarding athletes who bring home gold medals from the Winter Olympics, the United States lags far behind many other countries.

Members of Team USA who win a gold medal will receive a $US25,000 bonus, according to Bloomberg.com. Silver medalists will receive a $US15,000 bonus and bronze medalists will receive $US10,000.

Meanwhile, if anybody wins a gold medal for Kazakhstan, they will receive a bonus of $US250,000. So far, they have just one bronze medal, which is worth $US75,000 (silver medals earn a $US150,000 bonus). Sixteen countries award bonuses larger than that of the United States.

Winter Olympics Gold MedalsBusinessInsider.com

