CHART OF THE DAY: Stocks Often Rise When Earnings Are Falling

Mamta Badkar
Investors have recently been pessimistic on the U.S. stock market and pointed to the fact that slowing economic growth is impacting corporate earnings.

But BMO’s Brian Belski notes that “S&P 500 earnings are not U.S. GDP”.

And even when S&P 500 earnings fall, stocks often do well.

He draws our attention to this cool chart which looks at stock market performance from 1950 – 2011 to illustrate his point.

The red box references the following years – 1951, 1952, 1961, 1967, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1991, and 1998. The average EPS growth for these years was -6.6 per cent, but the average return was a staggering 22.1 per cent.

