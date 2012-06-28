CHART: A Breakdown Of Where S&P 500 Companies Get Overseas Business

Everyone’s always curious about how exposed stocks are to Europe.
S&P breaks down where the major industries generate their revenues. Here’s a table summarizing the data from RBC Capital’s Myles Zyblock’s latest U.S. Equity Strategy Weekly note.
As you can see, the S&P 500 generates only around 13 per cent of its revenue from Europe.
Photo: RBC Capital Markets
