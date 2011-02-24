CHART: Social Marketing Continues Meteoric Rise Among Local Merchants

Facebook has surpassed Google as the most popular way for merchants to market their business, with 70 per cent using the social network for marketing. This is according to MerchantCircle’s quarterly Merchant Confidence Index survey of over 8,500 small and local business owners across the U.S.



The survey also shows Facebook Places benefiting from this high level of adoption, soaring past Foursquare to reach a 32 per cent current usage rate.

On the flip side, group buying will take time to penetrate the local market. Only 11 per cent of local merchants have offered a “daily deal” using a service like Groupon or LivingSocial, and for those that have, the results have been mixed: 55 per cent of people who have run a daily deal campaign said they would not do so again.

Photo: MerchantCircle

Read more at MerchantCircle.

