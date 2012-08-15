CHART: Smartphone And Tablet Shipments By Platform

It’s still a two-horse race in mobile. According to Gartner, Android had a monster quarter in smartphones, accounting for 64.1 per cent of global shipments in the second quarter. Apple reasserted its dominance in the tablet market after the launch of the new iPad, accounting for 65 per cent of shipments last quarter.



We have updated our chart in the chart library. Here is the updated version:

